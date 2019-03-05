The Top Five@5 (03/05/19): Hillary Clinton rules out a 2020 White House bid, Adam “Pacman” Jones’ arrest video is made public, HBO’s Game Of Thrones final season trailer is released, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Tuesday, March 5th, 2019:

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton rules out a 2020 White House bid. Former White House attorney Ty Cobb in an interview with ABC News, called Special Counsel Robert Mueller an “American Hero.” HBO released the trailer for the final season of “Game Of Thrones,” and more!

