× The Patti Vasquez Show 03.04.19 | It’s Music Monday! Pop rock band Molehill performs live in our Allstate Performance studio, Actress Ali Goodman shares her story as a special needs mom, Jen Zanotti says stop apologizing and more

Tonight on The Patti Vasquez Show:

Actress Ali Goodman joins us in the studio as she shares her most difficult moments as a special needs mom.

It’s Music Monday! Pop rock band Molehill performs live from out Allstate Performances studio. Hear what they have to say about their upcoming projects and more. Be sure to check out Molehill’s latest music here.

The Village of Niles won a snow cleaning award and our friend Fred Braun tells us how.

Rumor has it Chicago was land borrowed from Casimir Pulaski. Do you believe that? Historian and Author Daniel Pogorzelski and Michal Niemkiewicz tell us more about Casimir Pulaski Day.

Our wellness expert Jen Zanotti says stop apologizing for you own good. Listen to why Jen says apologizing is not always the way to fix it. Check out her podcast Getting Zen with Jen Z on WGN Plus.

Co-Founder of the Chicago International Social Change Festival Todd Belcore joins the conversation on social change and more.

Plus, Northwestern Medicine Pediatrician Dr. Erin Shutte calls in to give us a complete guide to navigating and prevent Human Papilloma Virus. Shutte emphasizes on the importance over check ups and vaccinations and Patti gets personal about her own experience with HPV.