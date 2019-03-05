× The Opening Bell 3/5/19: With Smarter Cars On The Road, Are Pedestrians Safer?

The technology that has helped make cars safer over the years has grown exponentially, but what have we done to make pedestrians safer. Steve Grzanich discussed the recent report that came out of Consumer Reports with Jeff Plungis (Lead Automotive Investigative Reporter at Consumer Reports) about the tests that are being done to better pedestrian safety. Sam Toia (President and CEO of the Illinois Restaurant Association) then looked back on the leaps and bounds the restaurant scene has made in recent years and explain how he sees the minimum wage impacting the restaurant industry along with other issues they are seeking to fix with the state’s new administrations