× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 03.05.19: Tango with the Chicago Celebs, one Iron Chef’s social media storm, shorts in Winter

John Williams takes calls from people who have bones to pick with student loans. But he also has some great reading suggestions for Chicagoans. Then, WGN Radio’s Pete McMurray and Arthur Murray dance instructor Dani Atkins join the show to talk about how they came to decide on the style of dance for their Dancing with the Chicago Celebrities routine this Friday. Vote for their team and donate to the cause! And, John wants to know what’s up with that Iron Chef who caused a social media storm with Alinea. Finally, John, Elif and Steve exchange a few words on men who wear shorts in Winter. And listeners chime in with their thoughts.