The Illinois Restaurant Association Continues To Push Our City Forward

Posted 6:12 AM, March 5, 2019

Chef Rick Bayless with Sam Toia, President and CEO of Illinois Restaurant Association (Photo by [Barry Brecheisen/Invision for Kendall College and the Illinois Restaurant Association/AP Images)

Last week was the the Annual Meeting of the Illinois Restaurant Association and Sam Toia (President and CEO of the Illinois Restaurant Association) feels confident about the path Illinois continues to trail blaze in the restaurant world. Steve Grzanich and Sam recapped some of the areas of concern at the meeting last week and touched on the changes to the minimum wage changes that are likely to come to the restaurant industry along with a few other issues that are at the top of mind.

 

