Jet Blue flight 191 from New York makes its approach to McCarran International Airport, Tuesday, March 27, 2012, in Las Vegas. The captain of the plane stormed through his plane rambling about a bomb and threats from Iraq on Tuesday until passengers on the Las Vegas-bound flight tackled him to the ground just outside the cockpit, passengers said. The captain was taken to a hospital after suffering a "medical situation" on board that forced an emergency landing in Amarillo, Texas, the airline said. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
#TechTuesday with CNET’s Bridget Carey: JetBlue’s latest contest, Facebook’s new two-factor authentication process, & more
Jet Blue flight 191 from New York makes its approach to McCarran International Airport, Tuesday, March 27, 2012, in Las Vegas. The captain of the plane stormed through his plane rambling about a bomb and threats from Iraq on Tuesday until passengers on the Las Vegas-bound flight tackled him to the ground just outside the cockpit, passengers said. The captain was taken to a hospital after suffering a "medical situation" on board that forced an emergency landing in Amarillo, Texas, the airline said. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
It’s Tuesday, so that can only mean one thing. CNET’s Bridget Carey is on the hotline! Every Tuesday, Bridget joins Bill and Wendy over the phone to share the latest in tech news. This week, Bridget talks about JetBlue’s latest sweepstakes, the history of the internet, Facebook’s new two-factor authentication process, and much more.
You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter,Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.