Dr. Hurley blessed the studio today but did mention that Steve is a fallen angel. Dean Richards covers the Michael Jackson documentary. Rebecca Sive stops by to talk about to the historic mayoral race with 2 females candidates. Brent Seabrook says he’ll now start inviting Steve to his event, knowing won’t show up. David Hochberg thew out his back and Pete got a new dishwasher from ABT.