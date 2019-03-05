Roe Conn Full Show (03/05/19): WTTW’s Geoffrey Baer joins us in-studio, attorney Michael Avenatti reacts to R. Kelly’s recent interview, Richard Roeper reviews “Captain Marvel,” a Top Five@5 you won’t believe, and more…

Attorney Michael Avenatti speaks at a news conference, Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, in Chicago. R&B star R. Kelly was charged Friday with aggravated sexual abuse involving four victims, including at least three between the ages of 13 and 17. Avenatti, whose clients have included porn star Stormy Daniels, said he recently gave Chicago prosecutors new video evidence of the singer having sex with an underage girl. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

On the Tuesday edition of The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes, associate editor and columnist for RealClearPolitics A.B. Stoddard joins us to give us the latest from Washington. Tom Skilling will tell us if we will break this cold snap in the city. WTTW host and producer Geoffrey Baer joins us in-studio to talk about his new 90-minute documentary “Chicago On Vacation With Geoffrey Baer.” Richard Roeper gives us an early review of “Captain Marvel,” a Top Five@5 you won’t believe, and more!

