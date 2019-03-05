× Roe Conn Full Show (03/05/19): WTTW’s Geoffrey Baer joins us in-studio, attorney Michael Avenatti reacts to R. Kelly’s recent interview, Richard Roeper reviews “Captain Marvel,” a Top Five@5 you won’t believe, and more…

On the Tuesday edition of The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes, associate editor and columnist for RealClearPolitics A.B. Stoddard joins us to give us the latest from Washington. Tom Skilling will tell us if we will break this cold snap in the city. WTTW host and producer Geoffrey Baer joins us in-studio to talk about his new 90-minute documentary “Chicago On Vacation With Geoffrey Baer.” Richard Roeper gives us an early review of “Captain Marvel,” a Top Five@5 you won’t believe, and more!

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!