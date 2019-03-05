× Recognizing Child Abuse: What Parents Should Know

HBO’s “Leaving Neverland” documentary is shedding new light on child sex abuse allegations against late pop icon Michael Jackson. Tania and David Haigh, founders of Parents Against Child Abuse (P.A.X.A), joined the Bill and Wendy show to talk about the warning signs of child sexual abuse, the steps you can take to help keep a child safe from abuse, and much more.

