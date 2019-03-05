× Michael Avenatti responds to R. Kelly’s CBS interview: he doesn’t understand double-jeopardy and is “going to die in prison as he rightfully should.”

R Kelly has broken his silence in a new interview with Gayle King for CBS This Morning. Kelly was charged with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse relating to misconduct with four women, three of whom were underage at the time of their alleged assaults. Michael Avenatti, the high-profile attorney who represents a number of victims in this case joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to react to R. Kelly’s interview.

