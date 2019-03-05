Michael Auslin on Trump-Kim Summit: Neither Side Is Going To Choose War Wilfully

HANOI, VIETNAM - FEBRUARY 28: In this handout photo provided by Vietnam News Agency, U.S. President Donald Trump (R) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) during their second summit meeting at the Sofitel Legend Metropole hotel on February 28, 2019 in Hanoi, Vietnam. U.S President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un abruptly cut short their two-day summit in Vietnam as talks broke down and both leaders failed to reach an agreement on nuclear disarmament. Trump said in a press conference on Thursday that the United States was unwilling to lift all sanctions and no plans had been made for a third summit. (Photo by Vietnam News Agency/Handout/Getty Images)

Steve Cochran is joined by Michael Auslin, who writes a column on U.S.-Asian relations for the Wall Street Journal. They discuss President Donald Trump’s recent visit to North Korea and the meetings he had with Kim Jong-un. They talk about the potential fallout, and whether denuclearization is a possibility in the near future.

