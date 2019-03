× Elysabeth Alfano: Think about going meatless for lent

Bill and Wendy welcome Elysabeth Alfano to the show. They talk about meatless lent meal ideas, tips and tricks for vegan cooking, family-friendly recipes, and much more. If you’re considering going meatless for Lent, this podcast is the right one to listen to!

