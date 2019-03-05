Does “Captain Marvel” measure up to past Marvel blockbuster hits? Richard Roeper gives you the inside scoop!

Posted 8:09 PM, March 5, 2019, by , Updated at 08:02PM, March 5, 2019

Brie Larson as "Captain Marvel" (courtesy of Marvel Studios)

Columnist and film critic for The Chicago Sun-Times, and regular Roe Conn Show contributor Richard Roeper joins the show to review the first blockbuster of 2019 “Captain Marvel’ starring Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.