Dane Neal in for Nick D (2/27/19): Baseball, Pizza, Infomercials and much MORE!

Dane is in for Nick D tonight and is joined by the following guests, callers and topics… International Houseware’s Vice President of Marketing Leanna Salama shares excitement, scope and history of IHA as we close in on the 120th show coming up.

Also, Dino Tiberi in studio with Dane to talk baseball, and fun with pizza and infomercials…Blockbuster Blake Stubbs on All Time Best Baseball Movies and callers in on the action…Dane talks memorable infomercials and products and listeners share the best and worst PLUS PIZZA favorites and suggestions from listeners across Chicagoland and BEYOND!…We talk brushes with nature and Tim Williams from Gatorland in Orlando gives the scoop on this unique attraction and up close and personal ways to enjoy these amazing animals!