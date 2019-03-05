× Dane Neal in for Nick D (2/26/19): Cochon 555, Mario Andretti & More!

Dane is in for Nick D and is joined by following guests…Cochon 555 competitor and Chef, Daniel Espinoza of Cantina Laredo shares his vision, restaurant and excitement of Cochon 555 coming up in Chicago….Dane talks elections around the world and Chicago at the ballot box…Racing legend Mario Andretti on 50 years after Indy and a career in cars on track, victory lane, winning and wine!…Dino Tiberi talks Spring Training and baseball beginning… David Hammond LIVE from Madrid on Olives, Oil, food and the lifestyle of Spain and love for Food and Art of Pablo Picasso… Norm Mindel and wife Judy in studio to share adventures and advice on world travel, Norm on track racing and keeping investors on track for success at Forum Financial.