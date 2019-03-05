× City Club of Chicago: Fake News, Real News, and Our Democracy

March 5, 2019

Fake News, Real News, and Our Democracy – President, Robert R. McCormick Foundation – David Hiller

David Hiller

David D. Hiller is the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Robert R. McCormick Foundation, a role he’s held since July 2009.

Previously, David was Publisher and Chief Executive Officer of the Los Angeles Times and, before that, Publisher and Chief Executive Officer of the Chicago Tribune. David joined the Tribune Company in 1988 as Vice President/General Counsel and held a number of leadership positions at the company, including President of Tribune Interactive.

Prior to Tribune, David was a partner with the Chicago law firm of Sidley & Austin. Before that, he served two years at the U. S. Department of Justice as Special Assistant to Attorney General William French Smith and as Associate Deputy Attorney General. During 1979 and 1980, Hiller was a law clerk to United States Court of Appeals Judge Malcolm Wilkey and Supreme Court Justice Potter Stewart.

A native of the Chicago area, David graduated from Harvard College and Harvard Law School. He serves on the boards of the Chicago History Museum, The Field Museum, the Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center, Roosevelt University, and Thrive Chicago. He is a member of the Chicago Council on Global Affairs, the Commercial Club of Chicago, and the Economic Club of Chicago.