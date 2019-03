× Breakfast with a Blackhawk: Brent Seabrook

Brent Seabrook joins the Steve Cochran Show for Breakfast with a Blackhawk. He just dropped his daughter off at school and he was ready to talk hockey and bowling with us. Steve assured Brent that if he invites him to his bowling event every year, that he won’t actually show up. Brent said he’s all in on this concept. He also said that he’s not a big score board watcher but the team is in a position where they have to win.