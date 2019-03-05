× Bill and Wendy Full Show 3.5.19: Oh the World Wide Web

Today on the Bill and Wendy show:

Bridget Carey from CNET joined the show for Tech Tuesday. Bridget talks about JetBlue’s latest sweepstakes, the history of the internet, Facebook’s new two-factor authentication process, and more.

A controversial new documentary on HBO “Leaving Neverland” is shedding new light on child sex abuse allegations against late pop icon Michael Jackson. Tania and David Haigh, founders of Parents Against Child Abuse (P.A.X.A), dropped by to share advice on the early warning signs that can often indicate that a child has been sexually abused or molested.

WGN Radio’s Elysabeth Alfano stopped by to share some tips and tricks on going vegan for Lent.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.