Author Hillary Frank offers tips and solutions to the surprising struggles of parenthood

Author and award-winning journalist Hillary Frank joins Justin to discuss her new book, “Weird Parenting Wins: Bathtub Dining, Family Screams, and Other Hacks from the Parenting Trenches.” Hillary talks about where the idea for this book comes from, how researching the book helped her become a better parent, the way she compiled all of the tips and hacks that appear in the book, the challenge of being a creative parent, how parenting is like high stakes improv comedy and how much she has learned about parenting from writing this book. Hillary also reads a few hacks from the book!

