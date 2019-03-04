× Wintrust Business Lunch 3/4/19: Chicago Shines on Shark Tank, “Phased Retirement”, & 401k Milestones

Shark Tank has created a business buzz since its creation back in 2009, but Steve Bertrand and Jim Dallke talked about the latest Chicago company that found another shining moment on the show along with a number of other tech stories going on in the business scene. Liz Weston is looking to critique your company’s retirement plan program, and Ilyce Glink is keeping all of the young professionals on track with their 401k’s along with helpful milestones by age.