× Why is 5G a big deal?

We have been hearing so much about 5G in the past few years. Things like this will be the next technologically big thing and how advance it is; but what is 5G? How will it make our life better? Joining me to answer these questions and more is: Public Relations Manager of Verizon Andy Choi.

For more information about Verizon’s latest products and initiatives visit: VerizonWireless.com