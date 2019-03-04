“Wear Your Green!” – South Side Irish Parade to step off at noon on St. Patrick’s Day

This year, the South Side Irish Parade will take place on St. Patrick’s Day, stepping off at noon on Sunday, March 17, from the corner of 103rd and Western in the Beverly / Morgan Park neighborhood. Among the marching units, the parade will feature 15-20 local bands. This year’s grand marshals are actually a pair of organizations: Honor Flight Chicago and Choose Kind. As has been the case for the past several years, the parade will have a zero tolerance policy when it comes to alcohol with the goals of making the parade family friendly and bringing the community together.

Here’s WGN Radio’s Kim Gordon with more details on this Wintrust Neighborhood News story:

Photos from the 2018 South Side Irish Parade: