Video: North suburban Lovin Oven Cakery specializes in cake but offers a wide variety of baked goods

Posted 1:27 PM, March 4, 2019, by , Updated at 01:28PM, March 4, 2019

With three locations in the northern suburbs, Lovin Oven Cakery specializes in custom cakes built to customer requests. They also offer a wide variety of cookies, pastries and other baked goodies. The family-run business has 80-90 employees baking and decorating their fresh and colorful products.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.