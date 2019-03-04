With three locations in the northern suburbs, Lovin Oven Cakery specializes in custom cakes built to customer requests. They also offer a wide variety of cookies, pastries and other baked goodies. The family-run business has 80-90 employees baking and decorating their fresh and colorful products.
Video: North suburban Lovin Oven Cakery specializes in cake but offers a wide variety of baked goods
