Video: Barry Brewer in the PPG Paints Green Room

Posted 11:00 AM, March 4, 2019, by

Stand-up comedian, actor and entertainer, Barry Brewer, stops in the PPG Paints Green Room while promoting his new standup special, “Chicago, I’m Home.” Though he lives in Los Angeles, Brewer is a native South Sider and returned to Chicago to film his special. Brewer has even pledged to donate a portion of the proceeds from the special to aid Chicago Public Schools. “Chicago, I’m Home” is available on all major streaming services.

