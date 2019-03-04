× Top Five@5 (03/04/19): John Hickenlooper is running for President in 2020, President Trump pokes fun at Jeff Sessions at CPAC, actor Luke Perry passes away at 52, and more….

Top Five@5 for Monday, March 4th, 2019:

Former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper enters the 2020 race for President of the United States. President Trump, over the weekend talked for a record two hours at CPAC in Maryland. The Russia investigation was one of the main talking points in his speech. “Saturday Night Live” poked fun at Robert Kraft’s recent misfortunes. Snoop Dogg isn’t happy about the Lakers possibly missing the NBA playoffs, and “Beverly Hills 90210” star Luke Perry passes away at 52.

