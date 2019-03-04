× The Opening Bell 3/4/19: The History Behind The Anti-Cruelty Society

It’s no secret that we spend a monumental amount of money, energy, and love for our pets. However, for many that started largely because of the Anti-Cruelty Society nearly 120 years ago. Steve Grzanich sat down with Tracy Elliott (President of The Anti-Cruelty Society) to learn about the rich Chicago history of the company, how pets play an important role in our lives, and how social media helps the business. Dale Buss (Contributor at Forbes, Wall street Journal, Chief Executive Magazine and others) then updated the show from Michigan where they will see a new Fiat-Chrysler plant in Detroit along with other buzz in the industry.