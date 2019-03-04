× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 03.04.19: Helping the police, filming the police and driving friends to the airport

John Williams has a lot of questions today for you, listeners. John hears from a police commander, who plays out an incident John witnessed over the weekend. And, John hears your views on filming police incidents on your smart phones. Then, you call in to answer questions sent into a variety of advice columns, with your own solutions. And, the John Williams Show gives you its definition of a good friend.