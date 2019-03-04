The John Williams Show Full Podcast 03.04.19: Helping the police, filming the police and driving friends to the airport

Posted 4:01 PM, March 4, 2019, by , Updated at 04:00PM, March 4, 2019

John Williams (Stephanie Menendez / WGN Radio)

John Williams has a lot of questions today for you, listeners. John hears from a police commander, who plays out an incident John witnessed over the weekend. And, John hears your views on filming police incidents on your smart phones. Then, you call in to answer questions sent into a variety of advice columns, with your own solutions. And, the John Williams Show gives you its definition of a good friend.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.