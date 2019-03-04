× The first poll in the run-off for Chicago mayor is in, here’s what it says…

Former Cook County Commissioner John Fritchey joins Roe Conn & Anna Davlantes to break down the first major poll of the run-off for Chicago’s next mayor. The “Stand for Children” poll shows Lightfoot leading Preckwinkle, 58 percent to 30 percent. 12 percent of the 400 respondents were undecided. The Stand for Children IL PACT funded poll conducted “400 telephone interviews (on landlines and cellphones)” from February 27-28, 2019. The participants were randomly-selected Chicagoans who are “voters likely to participate in the April 2019 election.” The margin of error for this poll is worth noting at +/- 4.9% with a 95% confidence interval.

According to the polling memo, Lightfoot also leads in almost every demographic breakout:

o 60% of women and 56% of men;

o 54% of voters under age 50, 68% of those aged 50-64, and 55% of those age 65 and over;

o 60% of college-educated voters and 55% of those without a four-year degree;

o 62% of liberals, 55% of moderates, and 54% of conservatives

o 62% of white voters, 59% of Latinos, and a 49% plurality of African-Americans. Lightfoot’s 49% to 40%

lead among African-Americans is one of her narrowest of any demographic group.