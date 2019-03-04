The ‘feisty’ Tribune Columnist Eric Zorn: The top tweets of February quite frankly

Eric Zorn (Bill Hogan / Chicago Tribune)

Zorn. Zorn. Zoooorrrn. That’s right. Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by their pal,  the ‘feisty’ Tribune columnist, Eric Zorn! They talk about Eric’s theme song, the top 10 tweets from the month of February, how Chicago’s historic Election Day unfolded, what’s next in the race for mayor, Lori Lightfoot’s use of the term”frankly”, verbal tics, and much more.

