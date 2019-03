× Steve Cochran Full Show 03.04.19: The Bernie bubble

It’s a freezing cold Monday in March and we aren’t happy about. An incredible author, Lorri Benson, stopped by the studio to talk about adoption. Chante Linwood mixed incredible beats and Geoffrey Baier swung by to talk about his newest special Chicago on Vacation. Ryan Nobles made his in studio debut because he was in Chicago for the Bernie Sanders event. Dean Richards has the entertainment news and an turkey sandwich.