South suburban property taxes

Posted 3:15 PM, March 4, 2019, by

The price of this Flossmoor house, which sold last week, went down by half since 2006, while its property taxes went up by 40 percent. (VHT Studios)

Today on Crain’s Daily Gist: Walgreens new initiative to help manage some of the side effects of cancer treatment, Options Clearing’s shift in its capital plan, a look at local players and the future of health care, startup hub 1871’s revenue and how the pharmaceutical company behind Humira is facing questions about patents. Host Amy Guth also talks with Crain’s residential real estate reporter Dennis Rodkin about property tax disparity in south suburban Cook County.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.