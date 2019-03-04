× South suburban property taxes

Today on Crain’s Daily Gist: Walgreens new initiative to help manage some of the side effects of cancer treatment, Options Clearing’s shift in its capital plan, a look at local players and the future of health care, startup hub 1871’s revenue and how the pharmaceutical company behind Humira is facing questions about patents. Host Amy Guth also talks with Crain’s residential real estate reporter Dennis Rodkin about property tax disparity in south suburban Cook County.