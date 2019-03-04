× Single, Married, Divorced-Getting Out of The Dating Rut

Are you dating the same type of person and getting the same results? This week we look at strategies for people to get out of the dating rut. Allison explains why she could be a role model for an ex. Debra Messing gets a shout out and the Single, Married, Divorced team passes along some cell phone tips. By now you should be fully aware our hosts sometimes go slightly off topic. Our dating story this week sends the team down a road they should have never traveled.

Question 1: How can you get out of dating rut?

Dating Story: The phantom flat.

Question 2: What would you do if your spouse decided to wash your relationship laundry on social media?