Roe Conn Show (3/4/19): Tom Skilling on record cold-highs, John Fritchey breaks down the first poll in the Lori v. Toni showdown, and more…
The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Monday, March 4th, 2019:
WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley reports on the 20th anniversary of Naperville mother Marilyn Lemak killing her 3 children in a story that shocked the area, Tom Skilling looks at how long colder than average temps will last, Roe & Co. look at some of the wackier things President Trump said during his 2+ hours of speaking at CPAC, the Top Five@5 features a tribute to the late 90210 star Luke Perry, Philip Bump -National Correspondent for the Washington Post breaks down a House of Representatives investigation that is seeking documents from 81 individuals in President Trump’s orbit, and former Cook County Commissioner John Fritchey breaks down the “Stand for Children” poll in race for Chicago’s next mayor.
