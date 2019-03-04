Nick Digilio 03.03.19: Movie Reviews, Celebrity Crushes, Nick’s Dad’s Joke & the Greatest T.V. Characters of All Time

Posted 6:14 AM, March 4, 2019, by , Updated at 06:09AM, March 4, 2019

Hour 1
+ Show Start
+ Monday Morning Movie Reviews

Hour 2:
+ Monday Morning Movie Reviews continued
+ Celebrity Crushes

Hour 3:
+ More Celebrity Crushes

+ Local Chicago movie talk

Hour 4:
+ Greatest T.V. Characters of All Time
+ Nick’s Dad’s Joke of the Week
+ Blackhawks Express

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our I-Tunes page.  Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.