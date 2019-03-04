× Michael Avenatti on R. Kelly, Brian Cuban, Jodi Balsam on Colin Kaepernick’s Settlement and more

Rich and Tina interview high-profile attorney Michael Avenatti about the latest news on R. Kelly and the Trump Administration.

Brooklyn Law School Associate Professor and former NFL Counsel for Operations and Litigation Jodi Balsam discusses the solicitation charges against Patriots’ owner Robert Kraft & Colin Kaepernick’s settlement.

Dallas attorney and influential speaker and author Brian Cuban speaks about creating awareness about addiction and mental illness in the legal profession and how to help those in need.