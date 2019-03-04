Michael Avenatti on R. Kelly, Brian Cuban, Jodi Balsam on Colin Kaepernick’s Settlement and more
Rich and Tina interview high-profile attorney Michael Avenatti about the latest news on R. Kelly and the Trump Administration.
Brooklyn Law School Associate Professor and former NFL Counsel for Operations and Litigation Jodi Balsam discusses the solicitation charges against Patriots’ owner Robert Kraft & Colin Kaepernick’s settlement.
Dallas attorney and influential speaker and author Brian Cuban speaks about creating awareness about addiction and mental illness in the legal profession and how to help those in need.
In the Legal Grab Bag, WGN Radio host Amy Guth and Leavens, Strand and Glover attorney Adam Farag join Tina & Rich to discuss breaking legal news involving Kamala Harris, Adam Levine’s Super Bowl performance, Harry Potter’s law, Johnny Depp’s defamation suit against Amber Heard and much more.