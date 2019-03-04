× Lorri Benson on adoption: “The hardest thing you can do, as a birth parent, is give up your child for adoption.”

Lorri Benson, former senior producer of the Phil Donahue show, and a nationally-syndicated columnist, and now a family advocate, writer and author of three books, the latest of which is Adopting Hope stopped by the Steve Cochran Show to discuss all things adoptions. You can get a copy of Adopting Hope HERE. She said the biggest mistake and takeaway was parents waiting to tell their children that they are adopted. You can learn more about Lorri HERE.