Karen Conti | Full Show 3/3/19

Posted 1:48 AM, March 4, 2019, by , Updated at 01:50AM, March 4, 2019

Karen Conti and Joe Topinka

Tonight on the Karen Conti Show!

It’s a shortened show in between sports this evening but Karen keeps it exciting with guests Joe Topinka, J.D., M.B.A., M.H.A. and Dr. Jennifer Lawless, a professor at the University of Virginia! They discuss the anticipation of the city of Chicago’s first African-American female mayor. How will a woman conduct herself and govern differently in this prestigious position?

You can find Karen Conti on Facebook. The Karen Conti Show airs Sundays from 7pm-9pm.

