× House Judiciary Committee announce broad probe into President Trump

The House Judiciary Committee launched a sweeping new probe of President Trump, his White House, his campaign and his businesses, sending document requests to 81 people linked to the president and his associates. Washington Post National Correspondent, Philip Bump joins Roe & Anna to discuss whether or not this latest news is more trouble for the President.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!