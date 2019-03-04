House Judiciary Committee announce broad probe into President Trump

Posted 8:21 PM, March 4, 2019, by , Updated at 08:18PM, March 4, 2019

President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks to the National Association of Attorneys General, Monday, March 4, 2019, in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

The House Judiciary Committee launched a sweeping new probe of President Trump, his White House, his campaign and his businesses, sending document requests to 81 people linked to the president and his associates. Washington Post National Correspondent, Philip Bump joins Roe & Anna to discuss whether or not this latest news is more trouble for the President.

