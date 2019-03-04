× Get your personalized celebrity shout-outs from Cameo

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by Steven Galanis, the co-founder and CEO of Cameo. Cameo is a website that allows fans to purchase a personalized video shoutout from their favorite celebrity. In 2018, Cameo was named one of the 50 Most Genius Companies on Earth by Time Magazine.

