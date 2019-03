× Fiat-Chrysler Closes Belvidere Plant, Opens Plant in Detroit

In the words of Steve Grzanich , “Fiat-Chrysler giveth, and they taketh away”. Steve checked in with Dale Buss (Contributor at Forbes, Wall street Journal, Chief Executive Magazine and others) after news of Belvidere loosing one of their FCA auto plants while they plan on opening a plant in Detroit. They touched on the ebb and flow of the traditional motor industry and the trailblazing electric vehicle story that develops every day.