Fiat-Chrysler Adjusts Shifts at Belvidere Plant, Opens Plant in Detroit

In the words of Steve Grzanich , “Fiat-Chrysler giveth, and they taketh away”. Steve checked in with Dale Buss (Contributor at Forbes, Wall street Journal, Chief Executive Magazine and others) after news of Fiat-Chrysler Group adjusting shifts at their Belvidere based auto plant, while they plan on opening a new plant in Detroit. They touched on the ebb and flow of the traditional motor industry and the trailblazing electric vehicle story that develops every day.