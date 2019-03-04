Fiat-Chrysler Adjusts Shifts at Belvidere Plant, Opens Plant in Detroit

Posted 6:14 AM, March 4, 2019, by , Updated at 06:13AM, March 4, 2019

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

In the words of Steve Grzanich , “Fiat-Chrysler giveth, and they taketh away”. Steve checked in with Dale Buss (Contributor at Forbes, Wall street Journal, Chief Executive Magazine and others) after news of Fiat-Chrysler Group adjusting shifts at their Belvidere based auto plant, while they plan on opening a new plant in Detroit. They touched on the ebb and flow of the traditional motor industry and the trailblazing electric vehicle story that develops every day.

 

