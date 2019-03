× “Elton Jim”discusses how the renaissance of Queen. Is Freddie Mercury a new generation’s Elvis Presley?

In this 146th episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano and regular contributor, Emily Armanetti. discuss how the surprising success of the multiple Oscar-winning film, “Bohemian Rhapsody,” has elevated Queen and its late lead singer, Freddie Mercury, into a new level of worldwide fame and respect. And what other dead rock star’s lives will be made into movies?