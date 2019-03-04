Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning 3.3.19 | “Dear Evan Hansen”, Bobby Moynihan, Tyler Perry and Pazcki’s

Posted 1:15 PM, March 4, 2019, by , Updated at 01:13PM, March 4, 2019

Dean Richards

This week on Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning:

Dean shares his big interviews with the cast of the Tony award-winning musical “Dear Evan Hansen”, the wickedly funny Tyler Perry and SNL alum Bobby Moynihan in This Week in Theatre and A-List Interviews.

He also gets ready for Fat Tuesday with Cajun/Creole restaurant recommendations from Chicago Tribune food and dining reporter Nick Kindelsperger and talks paczki with Norman Dinkel Jr. from the legendary Dinkel’s Bakery.

Plus, your Far Flung Forecast, a KISS concert recap and a look inside “Backstory” hosted by WGN TV’s Larry Potash.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.