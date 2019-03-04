× Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning 3.3.19 | “Dear Evan Hansen”, Bobby Moynihan, Tyler Perry and Pazcki’s

This week on Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning:

Dean shares his big interviews with the cast of the Tony award-winning musical “Dear Evan Hansen”, the wickedly funny Tyler Perry and SNL alum Bobby Moynihan in This Week in Theatre and A-List Interviews.

He also gets ready for Fat Tuesday with Cajun/Creole restaurant recommendations from Chicago Tribune food and dining reporter Nick Kindelsperger and talks paczki with Norman Dinkel Jr. from the legendary Dinkel’s Bakery.

Plus, your Far Flung Forecast, a KISS concert recap and a look inside “Backstory” hosted by WGN TV’s Larry Potash.