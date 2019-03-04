× Crain’s Daily Gist

Get a head start on tomorrow during your commute home today. Listen to our roundup of essential Chicago headlines and analysis from Crain’s reporters and host Amy Guth. Get it Monday through Thursday.

Host: Amy Guth

What are your goals for the podcast?

Chicago business leaders need to make the most of their time. I immediately embraced the name the Daily Gist because it makes a promise to the listener: To get to the substance of a story quickly and efficiently and to make it an easy daily habit to keep.

What will set the Daily Gist apart from the thousands of other podcasts that already exist?

Crain’s holds a unique place covering the Chicago business community, and this podcast will uphold that place.

Why are podcasts a good platform for journalistic storytelling?

I’m a storyteller, and for me, podcasts provide powerful tools to immerse the listener in the story of another perspective, even for just a few minutes, and to hear straight from the newsmakers themselves in their own words. For the listener, a podcast allows them to make news consumption work on their schedule, which I think shapes and increases the way we can enjoy—yes, enjoy—news.

What’s compelling about news, especially business news, in Chicago?

What could be better than covering business in the City That Works? From corporate headquarters of iconic brands to a vibrant food scene, thriving tech startups, industrious small businesses, and world-class arts and entertainment, we have it all.

What are some of the stories you’re most looking forward to telling on the podcast?

I have had the good fortune to have worked at some of Chicago’s most prominent media outlets in the Tribune, WGN and now Crain’s. With that comes the responsibility to surface voices that aren’t heard quite so easily or often, as well as stories that haven’t yet been told. I look forward to working with the tremendous journalists at Crain’s to do that every day.