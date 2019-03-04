Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital Dr. Hafiz explains the dangers of measles and how to protect yourself during the flu season

A health care worker prepares syringes, including a vaccine for measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR), for a child's inoculations at the International Community Health Services Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, in Seattle. A recent measles outbreak has sickened more than 50 people in the Pacific Northwest, most in Washington state and, of those, most are concentrated in Clark County, just north of Portland, Oregon. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee declared a state of emergency over the outbreak last month. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital, Dr. Irfan Hafiz joins Roe Conn & Anna Davlantes for talk about a measles warning at Midway/ Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital & an outbreak of the flu among suburban children. Dr. Hafiz discusses how measles spreads, symptoms to look for, and the effectiveness of the flu vaccine.

