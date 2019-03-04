× Bill and Wendy Full Show 3.4.19: Happy B-Day Chicago!

Today on the Bill and Wendy show:

Bill and Wendy discuss part one of HBO’s two-part documentary ‘Leaving Neverland’, the controversial documentary that explores Michael Jackson’s alleged abuse of child actor James Safechuck and young dancer Wade Robson.

Steven Galanis, Founder & CEO of Cameo joined the show to explain how he started Cameo, the world’s leading marketplace for personalized video shoutouts.

Bill and Wendy wish the magical city of Chicago a Happy Birthday with some fun trivia facts.

Plus, Eric Zorn from the Chicago Tribune shares the best 10 tweets of February.

