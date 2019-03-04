× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 3.4.19: Rest well Luke Perry & Keith Flint

On this edition of the bonus hour, Bill and Wendy pay tribute to actor Luke Perry and singer Keith Flint. They also talked about Michigan’s Ignas Brazdeikis. Plus, Wendy shares a story about an Oregon man who survived five days eating taco sauce packets while stranded in his snowbound SUV.

