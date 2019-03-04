× B2B – Sour Styles: Geuze and Lambic

Sour beers make up one of the most sought after styles around today. Sours are the ultimate beers for beer nerds, perfectly illustrating how beer is a combination of science and art. Roger walks the Barrel to Bottle team through a few favorite Lambic and Geuze examples, and he has a couple tricks up his sleeve, too. Beers tasted include Lindemans Framboise, Lindemans Cuvee Rene, Boon Geuze Mariage Parfait and Firestone Walker Paw Prints, a special collaboration with Binny’s Beverage Depot. Plus a couple surprises tasted blind. Stick around for the Q&A segment, when the Barrel to Bottle team list their favorite barleywines.

