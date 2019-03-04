Are you a Samantha or a Charlotte?! Chicago’s latest dive into Pop-Up Bars…”Sex and The City”

Are you a Samantha or a Charlotte?! Chicago’s latest dive into Pop-Up Bars…”Sex and The City”.  Ironside Bar and Galley’s Dave Andrews joins Andrea to discuss the exciting new pop-up!

 A “Cosmo Carrie’s” pop-up bar inspired by and serving themed cocktails along with scratch-made comfort food from the hit TV show Sex And The City is opening to the public at 6pm Thursday, February 14 in the “Below Deck” space at Ironside Bar & Galley at 546 N Wells St in River North.

