× Andrea Darlas & The Reporters | Journalistic Panel Of: David Stewart (WGN Radio) and A.D. Quig (The Daily Line)

On tonight’s episode of Andrea Darlas and The Reporters – Andrea welcomes an esteemed group of journalists including: David Stewart (WGN Radio) and A.D. Quig (The Daily Line). They dive into their careers and how they tackled some of Chicago’s toughest stories – Listen in and tune in next week for the next installment of Andrea Darlas and The Reporters.

Follow Andrea Twitter!

