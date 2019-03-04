Andrea Darlas & The Reporters | Journalistic Panel Of: David Stewart (WGN Radio) and A.D. Quig (The Daily Line)

On tonight’s episode of Andrea Darlas and The Reporters – Andrea welcomes an esteemed group of journalists including: David Stewart (WGN Radio) and A.D. Quig (The Daily Line).  They dive into their careers and how they tackled some of Chicago’s toughest stories – Listen in and tune in next week for the next installment of Andrea Darlas and The Reporters.

